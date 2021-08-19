Centrepoint worker, Ceiran Hunter

Ceiran Hunter, who works as a supported housing officer at charity Centrepoint, was inspired to set the 500 mile challenge after missing a sleeping out fundraising event, and wanted to come up with his own way to fundraise for the charity.

After rounding up a group of young people from Centrepoint, Ceiran set cycle routes across the North East coast and a number of bikes were soon donated to the group for the challenge.

Joined by some of the project’s young parents, including Liam and Lucy, Ceiran has cycled 263 miles to date in all weathers and the group will aim to complete the remaining distance by the end of August.

Ceiran said: “Cycling has been a passion of mine after purchasing a road bike through the Cycle to Work Scheme in an initial bid to reduce my mileage on my car, and focus on my own mental health by giving me some space to reflect.

“It’s been a brilliant experience to get out and cycle with the young parents I work with. They’ve loved the routes and are eager to keep up with regular rides.

“For Liam and Lucy, the ride gave them a chance to get out to the seaside while their daughter was at nursery. It’s been a while since they’ve both ridden a bike, but they loved the sense of freedom they had while out.

Young Dad, Liam, who is supported by Centrepoint and took part in one of the rides, said: “I wanted to go out on the bike because it is a fun activity that I enjoy but don’t have the chance to do. We wanted to enjoy the weather we had, it got the two of us out of the flat for the day and along to the seaside.”

Funds raised by Ceiran and the young parents will go towards providing accommodation and support for homeless young people working with Centrepoint in Sunderland.

To donate to the fundraiser, visit: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/ceiran-hunter