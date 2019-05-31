Sunderland woman to host night of fundraising for Macmillan Cancer Support in friend's memory

A kind-hearted mum-of-three who dedicated her time to supporting her friends and family is to be remembered at a charity event.

Katrina Spurs died in May 2017 following a short battle with pancreatic cancer - and now friend Karen Seafield has organised a night to remember in her name, two years on.

The poster advertising Karen's event.

Karen, from South Hylton, has arranged the event in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support; an organisation she has supported over the last decade following her own father's death.

Now, her work for the charity has a second person at its heart.

Katina, who was 52 when she died, was "like a sister" to Karen, who said she wanted to honour her friend's memory with the night out, which is taking place next week.

She added: "Katrina always supported my fundraising, even when she was poorly she did a coffee morning for Macmillan and I wanted to do something back for her."

The event, which is taking place in Pallion, will feature a silent auction, raffle and performances from classical artist Chris Lafferty and Owen Seafield.

A DJ will also be there to play a list packed full of songs which Katrina, who had her own jewellery business, loved.

Karen said there is also a special request that those attending wear an item of jewellery from Katrina's range, if they have one, so a piece of her is there on the night.

The fundraiser is taking place on Friday, June 7 from 7.30pm at SR4 Conference & Banqueting Suite, Waverley Terrace.

Tickets cost £6 and are available on the door or in advance from Cosmetic Contours on Fordfield Road.

For more information about the event, you can visit the page on Facebook. You can also contact Karen directly on: 07913421910.