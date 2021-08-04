Lynne Brown (left) is taking on a sky dive on Sunday in memory of her sister in law Jean Brown.

Lynne Brown, 65, jumped out of a plane from 15,000 ft high in memory of her sister-in-law Jean Brown after she died in 2018 when she was diagnosed with the condition aged 54-years-old.

A trust was set up by Jean’s family following her death to help raise awareness of dementia and funds for several charities after family friend, Gary encouraged Jean’s daughter Janine Brown to start fundraising.

The brave 65-year-old, who lives in Humbledon took on her challenge on Sunday, August 1.

Jean used to visit Louis Cafe in Sunderland almost every day for around 20 years.

She said: “Jean was so young when she was diagnosed, we were really close and it was heartbreaking for everyone so now we want to keep her memory alive.

"She always thought about others before herself, she was such a well-loved and precious person – She never wanted anything in return and loved her friends and family, now we want to help others just as Jean did.”

The family have held several fundraising events since the trust was launched three years ago including a black tie fundraising evening at the Roker Hotel last year, which featured a night of entertainment and a silent auction where thousands of pounds were raised for charity.

Jean, who has two grandsons, Ethan, 6 and Jay, 11 spent time in at Monkwearmouth Hospital in Sunderland as her condition deteriorated but Lynne continued to care for her sister-in-law.

Lynne, who works as a lunchtime supervisor at St Leonards Primary School in Silksworth said: “People think it’s an old person’s illness but the reality of what Jean went through as a young age was horrendous, everyone loved her so now we’re doing our bit in memory of her.

"I don’t think I slept on Saturday night but if I didn’t do the sky dive on Sunday, I never would!”

Around £975 has already been raised online for charity with further cash donations and £1000 from Brenda Allan bringing the grand total to £3000.

Jean's family and friends took part in the memory walk in her honour.

Lynne added: “Jean’s death was a tragedy but we’re turning it into something positive to celebrate her life and to bring joy.”

You can donate to the fundraiser here.

