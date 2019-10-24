Sunderland woman left bleeding in the street after driver fled scene of a crash

Chloe, pictured left, was injured in the crash where the driver fled from the scene. Pictures to the right show her injuries.

Chloe Wilson had lost her partner after the couple had spent a night out enjoying themselves in the city centre.

She says an acquaintance, who the 20-year-old knows through work, had insisted she give Chloe a lift home.

But shortly after the pair set off in the early hours of the morning on Friday, October 18, the driver crashed the car into a lamppost at the roundabout near Wearmouth Bridge.

Chloe, who runs new Sunderland bar La-Reu with partner Stan Johnston, said: “I got in the car with her and she said she was going to take me home to Thornley Close but she was going in the wrong direction.

“All of a sudden I go flying forward into the dashboard and the window. She had crashed into a lamppost.

“I got out of the car in shock and she just drove off.

“My family could have been left without me, I could have died.”

Police were called to the scene and officers took Chloe straight to hospital for treatment but she’s been told she will need to have teeth taken out and replaced.

Now Chloe says she feels anxious getting in a car and has been off work due to her painful injuries. Her lips are swollen and her front teeth are cracked and wobbly, she’s also bumped and bruised and dealing with back pain from the collision.

“I’ve not had an apology for what happened and I want to see police action taken against the driver,” added Chloe.

“I’m going to need teeth replacing. The pain in my mouth is ridiculous.”

A spokesman for Northumberia Police said: “Shortly before 5am on Friday, October 18, we were alerted to a one-vehicle collision near Wearmouth Bridge.

“Officers attended and a female who was a passenger in the vehicle was taken to hospital with facial injuries.

“The driver had already left the scene in the vehicle in question.