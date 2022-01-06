While the Met Office had forecast snow for other parts of our region, sleet showers were expected for Sunderland. However snow arrived at around 11am this morning leaving a thin blanket of snow across parts of Wearside, particularly further inland and on higher ground.

It was a belated white Christmas for residents in Penshaw with the footpath up to the Monument carpeted in snow, while dog walkers in Herrington Country Park had to pull on their wellies and walking boots to deal with the wintry conditions.

Residential areas didn’t escape the snow with photographs submitted to the Echo showing a dusting flakes on roads, pavements and gardens.

Midday temperatures in Sunderland were a chilly two degrees Celsius although temperatures are expected to rise by evening time.

However, tomorrow looks set to be cold once again with a high of three degrees Celsius although conditions are forecast to be dry.

Dusting of snow on Penshaw Monument.

The Met Office have issued a Yellow Weather Warning for ice and snow which will affect parts of our region including County Durham and Northumberland. The warning is in place today (January 6) from 10am to 4pm but is mainly expected to affect higher ground and could cause disruption to travel.

The icy weather follows on just six days after the warmest New Year’s Eve on record when Wearside residents flocked to the coast to enjoy balmy temperatures of around 15 degrees Celsius.

Wintry scene on a residential street in Penshaw.

