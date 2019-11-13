Images released by Confused.com showing what it believes will be the impact of coastal erosion over decades to come.

It says 7,000 properties could collapse as a result of the issue by the end of that century across the country’s coastline, with the cost of that loss put at £1 billion.

The firm believes Sunderland is fourth-most at risk in its list of 10 locations, with the coastline likely to lose 131ft in the next 20 years, 328ft in the next 50 years and then 656ft within a century.

Areas of Sunderland's coastline could be lost to erosion within the next 100 years, says Confused.com.

It warns Grangetown is one of the most at-risk communities, with 15,230 houses in the SR2 area nearby.

It has said on 100 years' time, the problem could also impact on roads and rail links, causing transport issues for the area.

The SR1 area could also be at risk – it is home to 2,757 houses.

However houses are generally set back from the coast in both areas. Land beyond the Sunderland Docks could be the first to feel the effects of coastal erosion and says in a century this area, “could be completely eroded, washing away various industrial buildings and possibly even the nearby Wave Basin Battery.”

A map showing part of the area likely to be affected by coastal erosion, according to Confused.com. Image copyright Google Maps.

Seaham (SR7) and Peterlee (SR8) are also named in the research’s top 30 at risk areas.

It is estimated that 13,919 homes at Seaham could be at risk if the coast erodes by the predicted 250ft over the next 100 years and that the coastline at Seaham could be eroded by up to 50ft in in the next 20 years.

In Peterlee 15,855 homes are said to be at risk if the coast erodes by the predicted 240ft in the next 100 years. The coastline could be eroded by up to 50ft in the next 20 years experts have warned.

The data has come from analysing National Coastal Erosion Risk Mapping data from the Environmental Agency, Confused.com says it has uncovered which coastal towns and villages are at risk of crumbling away into the sea as it stays Tyne and Wear is among the areas most in need of coastline protection.

The report also states that nationally, 520,000 properties are in areas with coastal flooding risk, and without further action this figure could treble to 1.5 million by the 2080s.