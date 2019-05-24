Sunderland triathlete ready to take on tough Ironman challenge in Lanzarotte

A Sunderland man will put seven months of training to the test as he embarks on one of the world’s toughest triathlons this weekend.

Chris Nicholas, from Town End Farm, will take part in his first Ironman when it is hosted in Lanzarote tomorrow.

Chris Nicholas sea swimming with the Fausto Bathing Club.

The 41-year-old, who works as a delivery driver for Parcelforce, first started taking part in triathlons three years ago, joining in Sun City Triathlon’s duathlon before going on to events including the club’s triathlon, Hartlepool’s own challenge and the Outlaw Triathlon.

The Ironman will see him tackle a 2.4-mile swim, a 112-mile bike ride and then a 26.2-mile marathon run in temperatures of up to 26C - with plans to watch Sunderland’s play-off match against Charlton at Wembley as he recovers on Sunday.

“I went into Cycleworld in Sunderland to buy a new bike and Paul Robson - Rocker - said ‘Have you ever thought about doing a triathlon’ and I’m a sucker for anyone who has total enthusiasm about stuff like this.

“He said come along and see if you like it, so I did, then joined the club and that was that.

“A lot of people, when you talk about triathlons, talk about Ironman, because it’s the longest or at least the longest over a day.

“I started training in November over four days and then upped it over two months to six times a week and it’s been pretty solid since then.

“Across the days you do all three disciplines if possible, so two swims, three bike rides and three runs a week over different distances and slowly build it up.

“I’m nervous about it, but I’m looking forward to it just as much and I’m going to just try and enjoy it and keep motivated.”

Chris, a member of the Fausto Sports and Social Club in Roker, is collecting sponsorship for Action on Dementia, which is based in Washington and covers Sunderland, as a member of his family was recently diagnosed.

Anyone who would like to add their support can visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/christopher-nicholas1.