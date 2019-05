It was the result we did not want to see.

Thousands of Sunderland AFC fans were left heartbroken after their side’s 2-1 defeat to Charlton Athletic in the League One play-off final. Despite the score, many of you still had a great weekend away. Here are some of your pictures from the Wembley trip.

