Sunderland teenager who started his first radio show aged 13 has picked up a prestigious award

A Sunderland teenager and rising talent in the world of radio has picked up a prestigious award from the BBC.

Tyler Selby beat competition from up and coming radio stars across the country to be awarded the BBC Sounds Rising Talent.

The 18-year-old has had his own radio show on Spark FM for the last five years after being inspired to pursue a career as a radio presenter at just eight-years-old.

Now the determinded teenager has picked up the award in the BBC’s Young Audio and Radio Industry Awards.

After entering the competition and sending in clippings from his show, Tyler was shortlisted alongside three other rising stars in the radio industry.

Tyler travelled to London last week for the prestigious award ceremony where he picked up the award for BBC Sounds Rising Talent.

He received his award from Radio 1 presenter and former member of the Saturdays Molly King.

Tyler said: “I still can’t believe it. I’ve been in radio for five years now but I first became interested in it about ten years ago.

“I always listened to the radio and when I realised people got paid to play music and talk on the radio I thought that’s going to be my job.

“When I was 13 I started contacting different radio stations. I got my own show at Spark FM, University of Sunderland’s student radio station, in 2014.

“It’s something I’m really passionate about and I didn’t expect to get shortlisted never mind win.

“My plan is to keep going with my radio show and I’m going to university in September. I want to keep gaining experience and hopefully get a job at a radio station.”

Tyler, who attended Monkwearmouth Academy and Sunderland College, is starting at the University of Sunderland in September to study media.

His show is broadcast every Friday from 1pm to 3pm on Spark FM.

The BBC says: “The event, which is set to take place annually, aims to highlight some of the industry’s most promising up-and-coming talent, providing youngsters with some valuable insight into creating successful careers within the radio and audio industries.”