Sunderland student hoping to claim Miss Teen Great Britain crown

Olivia Robertson who is hoping to clinch a place in the finals of Miss Teen Great Britain.

The 17-year-old from Grindon is now hoping to clinch a place in the finals which will take place in Blackpool in October this year.

Olivia, a former pupil at St Anthony’s Catholic Girls’ Academy, said she was amazed when she found out she was in the semi-finals.

She said: “I have never done any modeling or anything like that, I just saw the competition and decided to enter on a bit of a whim really.

“I entered online and the panel of judges chose me to go through to the semi-finals.”

Olivia, an A-level student at Sunderland College Bede Campus, said it would be very exciting to get through the the finals, which will take place over two days.

The Miss Teen Great Britain competition has thousands of 16-19 year-old girls enter to be in with a chance of winning £1,000 and a potential modelling contract for a year, as well as a host of other prizes.

The competition is not just about looks, it is a platform to celebrate teenagers, their achievements and their goals.

Organisers say this UK pageant is about empowering teens, having fun, making friends and incredible memories.

There are three age ranges in the contest, Little Miss Teen Great Britain, for 10-12-year-olds, Miss Junior Teen Great Britain, for 13-15-year-olds and Miss Teen Great Britain for 16-19-year-olds.

As part of the competition the girls need to promote things they are passionate about.

Olivia, who is keen to highlight environmental issues, said as part of the event she is planning to organise a litter pick on a Wearside beach.