Sunderland sports club hopes to unearth potential world champions at coaching sessions

One of Sunderland's leading sports clubs is trying to discover some potential world champions at its weekend coaching sessions.

Sunderland Broom Hockey club is running Super Saturday Hockey sessions every Saturday from 9.30am until 10.30am at the Sandhill Centre, Grindon Lane, which are open at all ages and abilities with sticks, balls, bibs provided.

Sunderland Broom Hockey Club member and gold medal winning England team member in last year's Grand Masters Hockey World Cup, Robin Wilson, with children learning more about the sport during a Active Sunderland BIG Community Sports Festival held at Princess Anne Park in Washington.

The club is based at historic Ashbrooke Sports Club but its teams play all their matches on the astro-turf pitches at Sandhill, boast World Cup Gold medalist Robin Wilson amongst its members.

Robin, 65, who will coach at some of the training sessions, played in England’s victorious side in last year’s Grand Masters Hockey World Cup held in Barcelona.

The club is keen to encourage more and more players to the club and help promote the game which is popular at the Active Sunderland BIG Community Sports Festivals held across the city every year, with Robin’s enthusiastic coaching always a massive hit with all participants.

The sessions are aimed to be fun, inclusive and variable for all levels of skill.

Robin Wilson demonstrates his hockey skills.

All people need to bring along and take part is some sports clothes, suitable astro turf-friendly trainers (no studs or blades), water bottle and enthusiasm - shin pads and gum shields also recommended but not essential

The Sunderland Broom Hockey Club has three men’s, one ladies and a junior team who all play in local leagues, along with a mixed team which regularly competes at national level.

Sunderland City Council executive director of neighbourhoods Fiona Brown said: “One of the main aims of the Active Sunderland programme is to encourage more people to take part in sport and physical activities, by providing them with the opportunity to get involved in as many as possible to find out what interests them most.

“We’ve seen how many young people wanted to try out hockey at our sports festivals, and it’s great that the Sunderland Broom Hockey Club has now decided to take this one stage further with these ‘Super Saturday Hockey’ sessions at the Sandhill Centre.

“They’re open to all, of any standard including young players who want to learn more about the game with more info at Active Sunderland http://www.sunderland.gov.uk and the club’s Facebook page https://en-gb.facebook.com/SunderlandBroomHC/.”