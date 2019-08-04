Sunderland shoppers take the Mackem Pie taste test - but what do they think?
A pie created to sum up Sunderland’s love for a traditional Mackem dish has passed the taste test in the avenue of the city’s market.
We called down to Jacky White’s Market to find out what shoppers made of the latest delicacy created by Ibbitson’s, which decided to wrap up the ingredients of its panackelty-inspired sausage in a pasty crust.
While some told the Echo the pork and black pudding pie wasn’t for them – turning down a chance to feed for free – those who gave it a go returned rave reviews.
We toured the market with bite-sized slices of warm pie for people to try – and this is what they thought.
Graham McBeth, 60, from South Hylton, said: “The pork and black pudding is coming through, a little bit of seasoning is there.
“Is it a Mackem pie though? It’s hard to say.”
Irene Thompson, 50, who also lives in the city, said: “Very nice, I can taste the black pudding, and it’s very nice that black pudding.
“It gets the thumbs up.”
Sharon Gaffing, of Mobile Mania in the market, said: “It’s nice, it’s lovely, with a soft feel to it, very good.
“It’s lovely and tasty and you can taste the pork pie.
“I would recommend this.”
Lilian Griffiths, who runs LG Fashions, said: “That is really delicious.
“I could do with a big one to eat.”It’s lovely, I’ll definitely be buying one, because that’s really nice.”