Sunderland seafront parking meters repaired and relocated after storm damage from Beast from the East

Parking meters battered by the Beast from the East have been replaced at a busy seafront spot.

Sunderland City Council says the machines at the Harbour View car park in Roker were damaged due to the tidal surges during the storms in April and March last year.

The effort to move the machines has cost Sunderland City Council �2,000.

The equipment, first installed in April 2017, underwent repairs and has now been moved to the rear of the coastal car park, reducing the risk of them being in the reach of the waves.

A spokesman for the council said: “The condition of the meters is continually monitored and any faults are reported.

“Members of the public also contact the council about faulty meters.

“While they are built and designed to withstand British seafront weather, the two machines were damaged by tidal surges in last year’s Beast from the East storm.

“The two machines were not the only seafront facilities that were damaged in last year’s storms as the city’s piers and sea defences were also hit.

“Therefore, in the interests of efficiency and to help lessen the risk of damage, the two meters have been moved to the rear of the car park and are now in a more raised position.

“The council consulted with ward members on this relocation work.

“It has cost approximately £2,000 to have the two meters repaired, relocated and to install new signs.”