Sunderland schoolgirl crowned pageant princess after raising thousands for charity

A Sunderland schoolgirl who has raised thousands of pounds for charity has earned her crown at an international competition.

Quinn Lownie has been taking part in beauty pageants since she was just four years old and her proud mum says she is a shining light both on and off the stage.

Quinn with mother Ashleigh Lownie

The six-year-old has now been crowned Miss Belle Princess International 2019 -20 at the competition in Albir, Spain.

Quinn and her mum Ashleigh Lownie hoped to show that there’s a lot more to beauty pageants than just ball gowns and tiaras.

“I’m absolutely over the moon,” said the 42-year-old fitness instructor.

“Quinn was praised for her charity work and she managed to raise £4,500 for the Ronald McDonald House - the chosen charity of the pageant.

Quinn Lownie won the international competition held in Spain

“That takes her total fundraising up to more than £6,000 in the past year.

“She was really proud of herself and she was really excited.

“Going to Spain to compete, it’s a really big deal for a six year old. She’s so confident, a lot of people are really taken aback.

“She’s a little star, she’s like a shining light when she’s on stage.”

Quinn at the competition in Spain

Quinn, who attends Northern Saints Primary School, was also shortlisted for the Child of Achievement award in the Best of Wearside Awards.

During the competition in Spain, Quinn had to learn a dance routine and carry out pageant training.

Quinn has attended Gemma Hackett School of Dance since she was just two and Ashleigh says it has given her a huge confidence boost.

And the youngster wasn’t the only one to pick up an award in Spain, with Ashleigh being crowned the Belle International Pageants - Mum of the Year.

Quinn receiving her crown

“I’ve done a lot to support Quinn in her fundraising and I even did a sky dive,” said Ashleigh, who lives in Red House.

“I didn’t even know there was an award so when I won I was just so shocked.

“Quinn was so excited for me and I’m super proud of her.

“I think raising £6,000 puts a new light on what some people think about pageants and what they’re really about.

“It’s about raising money to support others and putting yourself out there in the community and bringing everyone together.

“It’s kind of like a big pageant family really, everyone gets along so well.”