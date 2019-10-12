Sunderland schoolboy with dreams of becoming policeman sees a day in the life of an officer
A Sunderland youngster has been reunited with a police dog and officer during a special trip out.
Bobby Newby, nine, met with PC Sally College and community engagement dog Russell twice this year, including when they visited The Link School in Sunderland.
Russell, the Cocker Spaniel, became Northumbria Police’s first community dog in 2018 after his retirement as an explosive detection dog.
After meeting the adorable pooch, Bobby was smitten and PC College promised the Castletown youngster - who one days hopes to be a police officer - that if he continues to behave well in school and at home, he would be rewarded.
On Saturday, October 5, PC College kept her promise as Bobby and mum Simone Newby were invited to Millbank Police Station in South Shields for a trip Bobby would never forget.
Simone said: “He absolutely loved his day at the police station. Bobby has not stopped smiling since and has been telling everybody he meets about his trip out.
“So it was incredibly kind of PC College to offer for Bobby to come into the station, sit in a police vehicle and pull on the uniform as a reward for his recent good behaviour.
“He certainly won’t forget it in a hurry – that’s for sure!”
PC College who works with the community engagement team in Sunderland and South Shields regularly visits schools and community groups across the region about the importance of good behaviour, crime prevention and how to stay safe – often taking her good friend Russell with her.
PC College said: “Russell retired from the Dog Section as an explosive detection dog last year and we decided to make him a member of the community engagement team
“We work with a diverse group of people and groups across Southern Area Command, and there are many members of our communities who sometimes find it hard to talk to police officers. The introduction of Russell has helped us speak to and build relationships with those individuals.
“Russell has proven to be incredibly popular over the last year, as you can imagine, and he loves being out in the community and getting a few extra strokes.”