Sunderland school celebrates launch of library revamp with hope of encouraging pupils to read more

A Sunderland primary school hosted a library launch to celebrate their newly, revamped school library.

On Wednesday, June 12, Reby Academy pupils from the school council and the school’s librarians planned the launch and welcomed governors, trust members and parents to join in with reading activities that they had devised.

Children throughout the school were invited to rename the library and the successful suggestion was ‘Lighthouse Library’ – this aptly reflects the school’s logo.

The children were also delighted to welcome Sunday Times Bestselling author, Nancy Revell to the event.

Nancy gave an inspiring speech to the children about the importance of reading and her journey to becoming an acclaimed writer.

The children also relished a question and answer session with the author, who is from Sunderland and continues to live in the area.

Headteacher, Melanie Wight said, “The library launch brought together various members of the school community, all with the same goal – to raise the profile of reading.”

In addition, talented artist and parent of a year five girl at Redby, Leanne Udale spent hours of her own time painting well-known book characters on the once bare walls.

These alone have been successful in drawing children in to spend time in the library.

Everyone was said to have had a thoroughly enjoyable afternoon and the school councillors and librarians now look forward to further developing the library and being a part of its bright future.