Sunderland’s Sikh community opens its doors for Punjabi Mela 2019

Sunderland’s Sikh community will welcome the world this weekend.

The Sikh community centre in The Cloisters, Ashbrooke, will hold an open day between noon and 5pm on Saturday.

PCSO Michael Lister sports a turban during the Sikh festival Vaisakhi, at Sunderland's Sikh Community Centre last year

Visitors will be able to sample Punjabi food, watch displays of dancing, get Henna tattoos and even try their hand at turban tying.

Sikh Association vice-chair Buta Sangha said members had been delighted with the support from Wearsiders in previous years and are hoping this year will be the biggest and best yet.

“We would like to invite all communities and general public with open arms to the Sikh Culture Event to educate, enlighten and to participate in our Punjabi Mela 2019,” he said.