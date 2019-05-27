Sunderland's psychic pig Big Bob taken ill after failing to predict SAFC's play-off woes - but owners say his son Big Rob is taking over

Big Bob Sunderland's psychic pig was unable to predict that the Black Cats would spend another season in League One after failing to secure a promotion.

The much-loved pig has built up a reputation for being right when it comes to predicting what the future holds in football.

Big Bob predicted that Sunderland would secure promotion last year.

A popular pet at Down at the Farm, near Houghton, Big Bob prophesied victories over Tunisia, Panama and Sweden during England’s World Cup campaign, as well as defeat to Belgium.

Last August Bob predicted that Sunderland would secure a promotion to the Championship after he was set a test to choose his favourite sow rolls from one of four bowls, labelled ‘champions’, ‘promotion’, ‘play-offs’ and ‘mid-table.’

He turned his attention to the one marked ‘promotion' getting fan's hopes up that their side would be victorious.

Sunderland's newest psychic pig Rob.

But Sunday's game against Charlton Athletic told a different story, as Sunderland were beaten 2-1 in the final minutes of the game.

But Big Bob has an excuse for his wrong prediction, after battling back from the brink of death earlier his year.

Owner Catherine Weightman, said: "Back in March, Bob became ill suddenly.

"He seemed to have lost control of his body and couldn't stand.

"We had to put him in a barn by himself and he was fed by hand.

"But he has battled back from the brink and is totally recovered now.

"He is in a barn where the public can interact with him.

"Since he was ill he has had to learn everything again.

"So maybe that could explain why he managed to get the prediction wrong!"

While Big Bob has been recovering his 'son' Rob has taken over as Sunderland's psychic pig, but failed to predict that the Black Cats would lose against Portsmouth in the Checkatrade Trophy back in March.

Catherine added: "He is still learning the ropes!"