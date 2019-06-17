Sunderland's mayor raises under £1k for NSPCC

Sunderland’s mayor has raised more than £900 for national children’s charity after hosting curry night.

A curry night organised to thank out-going Mayor Lynda Scanlan has raised £972 for children’s charity the NSPCC.

The event at Yuvraaj, organised by the NSPCC Sunderland Business Board, celebrated the end of Lynda Scanlan’s term as Sunderland’s Mayor – throughout which she supported the children’s charity as one of her three mayoral charities.

Speaking after the event, NSPCC community fundraising manager, Katy Carmen said: “It was such a wonderful night, and great to see so many people from the NSPCC Sunderland Business Board and the local Rotary group there to thank Lynda and wish her all the best going forward.

“It’s been such an honour to be one of the mayor’s charities for the last 12 months, and I can’t thank her enough for her support. The curry night was the perfect way to recognise her for that, and to raise some extra money for our work locally.”

The money from the curry night will be used to help support the NSPCC Schools Service, which provides age-appropriate safety lessons to primary schools throughout Sunderland the charity’s Speak Out Stay Safe programme.

The amount raised in this event is enough to fund two Speak Out Stay Safe sessions in the city, reaching hundreds of children with information on how to get help if they have any worries or concerns.