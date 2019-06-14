Transport chiefs have confirmed a timetable of overnight works to relay the surface of a busy Sunderland road.

Sunderland City Council has put together the list of closures planned as part of a project to help people get in and out of the city centre – with the first to take place tonight.



Recent highways works have seen two-way traffic introduced to Dame Dorothy Street, to North Bridge Street and new junction layouts.

The works have all been part of the Northern Gateway project to smooth driver journeys into and out of the city centre.



All the works are timetabled for between 7pm and 6am.



Diversions will be in place, access is being maintained for residents and businesses.



The current works programme, weather permitting, is:



* Friday, June 14: junction with Dame Dorothy Street/Church Street North is closed;



* Wednesday, June 19: Dame Dorothy Street closed in both directions;



* Thursday, June 20: Dame Dorothy Street closed in both directions;



* Friday, June 21: Dame Dorothy Street closed in both directions;



* Wednesday, June 26: Dame Dorothy Street closed in both directions;



* Thursday, June 27: Junction with Dame Dorothy Street/Church Street North closed;



* Friday, June 28: Dame Dorothy Street closed in both directions;



* Monday, July 1: Dame Dorothy Street closed in both directions;



* Tuesday, July 2: Dame Dorothy Street closed in both directions;



* Wednesday, July 3: Dame Dorothy Street closed in both directions.

