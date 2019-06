Sunderland's team of RNLI volunteers were called out to sea after a boat reported it was in difficulty 1.5 miles out to sea.

Sunderland Lifeboat Station has reported it received the call out for its Atlantic 85 Lifeboat to reports of a vessel facing problems north east of Seaham.

A spokesperson for the team said: "Thankfully when our crew arrived at the scene our assistance was not required and we were stood down by UK Coastguard."

The call out happened just before 11am today.