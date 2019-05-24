Sunderland residents can get McDonald's delivered to their door as McDelivery expands

Sunderland residents will be able to enjoy McDonald's from the comfort of their own home as the chain expands its delivery service in the city.

McDonald’s McDelivery via Uber Eats is now available in even more restaurants in Sunderland, as the service rolls out to the Wessington Way, Ryhope and North Moor Road restaurants.

Customers living within 1.5 miles of these restaurants can now get their favourite McDonald’s menu items delivered, simply by ordering through the Uber Eats app during trading hours.

McDelivery is just one of the ways McDonald’s is offering its customers even more choice on how they order and enjoy their food.

This news comes as McDonald’s announces that more than 20 million individual customers have ordered a McDelivery in the UK alone since its launch in 2017.

Jasper Maudsley who owns and operates the Wessington Way and Ryhope, restaurants, comments: “My team and I are delighted to bringing McDelivery to these restaurants.

"We are always working towards making our customers’ dining experience easier and more convenient – from self-service kiosks and table service to McDelivery, I’m excited we’re constantly changing to meet our customers’ needs.”

Self-service kiosks, free to use tablets and table service are now available at nearly all McDonald’s restaurants, meaning visitors nationwide have more options as to how they order and enjoy their McDonald’s experience.

Other changes McDonald’s have made to improve convenience for customers includes introduction of the My McDonald’s app.

The new app also allows customers to save their favourite orders, customise burgers, and collect digital McCafé loyalty points. C

Customers can also order and pay for their meal ahead of time before collecting from the counter, Drive Thru or having delivered straight to a table.