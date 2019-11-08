Sunderland residents call for more to be done to tackle bullying in schools

Sunderland residents are in favour of more being done to tackle bulling in schools. Danny Lawson/PA Wire

The majority of Echo readers are in favour of more action to be taken to clamp down on bullying, according to our recent online poll.

It comes following new statistics from the Anti-Bullying Alliance which highlighted how more than one in 10 children say they have missed school as a result of bulling.

We asked residents: ‘Do you think schools and other educational establishments need to do more to clamp down on bullying?’

More than 1,000 readers responded to the question, with 97% saying that yes, they felt more needed to be done to help tackle the issue.

Just 3% of readers said no, they felt that enough has been done.

Here is what you had to say on the issue:

Toni Chambers said: “I definitely think more needs to be done to stop bullying.

“Its awful how nasty some kids can be to other kids – they don’t realise the true effect it has.”

Sharon Cleminson commented: “Absolutely as it’s getting worse, not better.”

Anne Neville wrote: “Being bullied stays with you for life, destroys confidence.”

Amy Murray added: “Often the bullies have problems at home and could be helped.

“It is no good hoping it will go away as by the time they get to senior school it is much worse.”