Sunderland Remembrance parade and service to return for 2021 - these are the details

Last year’s service was held on-line to comply with the rules on social distancing, with only a small number of people turning out in person.

This year’s service will be held at the War Memorial in Burdon Road on Sunday, November 14.

The parade will set off from Sunderland Civic Centre at 10.35am, led by The Royal Signals Northern Band and the Bearpark and Esh Colliery Band.

Sunderland Remembrance service parade returns this year

The 4th Regiment Royal Artillery, 8 Rifles and crew members from Sunderland's affiliated warship, HMS Anson, are among the other units taking part, while the 4th Regiment will also be providing two field guns which will be fired from the terrace in Mowbray Park to signal the start of the two-minute silence at 11 am.

Mayor of Sunderland Coun Harry Trueman said: "I know that last year many people really missed being able to mark Remembrance Sunday by attending the service and parade at the War Memorial.

"It's always been such an important opportunity for the whole city to come together to pay tribute to all those who fought in conflicts past and present and those who gave up their lives for their country.

"So I'm really pleased that this year we're once again able to come together in person to pay tribute to all those involved in past conflicts, as well as honouring the servicemen and women of today and letting them know how much we value what they do and appreciate the sacrifices they make on our behalf.

The service will be held on Sunday, November 14

The parade will end in a march past of veterans and serving members of Her Majesty's Forces. The salute will be taken by Lt Col ME Brocklesby RA. and the Mayor of Sunderland, Cllr Harry Trueman from the steps of the Museum in Borough Road.

Members of the public are very welcome to attend.

Anyone thinking of coming along is advised to dress warmly and be in place on Burdon Road by 10.15 am.

Members of the public are being advised to take precautions such as wearing a face covering, adhering to social distancing where possible and taking a lateral flow test before attending, to keep themselves and others safe.

The parade is the biggest Remembrance event outside London

Two public viewing screens, one on Borough Road and the other on Burdon Road, will provide good views of both the service and the parade.

Access to the disabled platform next to the War Memorial is available from 9.30 am. Parking in the Civic Centre Car Park will be available free of charge.

Burdon Road and Park Road will be closed from 9am until approximately 2pm, with access to the Civic Centre Car Park from Park Lane only after this point.Landmarks across Sunderland including Northern Spire Bridge, Penshaw Monument, Hylton Castle, Fulwell Mill, the White Lighthouse at Seaburn, Keel Square and High Street West, will be lit red from Armistice Day on Thursday, November 11, until Remembrance Sunday.

The Beacon of Light will also be lit red for the Armistice Day.