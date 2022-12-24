Sunderland rail passengers face further disruption on Christmas Eve
Passengers heading to and from Sunderland Train Station are facing additional disruption on Christmas Eve.
The station was already due to close at 2.45pm owing what rail operator Northern has described as “RMT industrial action impacting staffing numbers”.
Services on Friday evening and Saturday morning, however, have been disrupted by electrical supply failures following heavy rain.
Northern stated at 9am on Saturday: “Due to an ongoing electrical supply problem some trains are unable to call at Sunderland.
“Services from Newcastle to Middlesbrough will be diverted and will not call at Heworth, Sunderland, Seaham and Horden. These services may also be delayed at other stations due to the diversion.”
Grand Central’s lone Christmas Eve service south from Sunderland at 6.44am started instead at Hartlepool with Sunderland passengers required to board a replacement bus service to Hartlepool.
Tyne and Wear Metro services are also affected.
A Metro statement said: “Metro services between Pelaw and Park Lane will be unable to operate on Saturday, December 24, due to damage to overhead line equipment at Sunderland Station and the planned national rail strike.
“Following a period of heavy rain on Friday, December 23, water leaking onto overhead line at Sunderland Station meant that for safety the power to overhead line equipment had to be turned off by Network Rail, who manage the infrastructure between Pelaw and Park Lane.”
Tickets will be accepted on certain Go North East and Stagecoach buses until 3pm.
More details are available at www.nexus.org.uk/metro/updates?open=t_disruptions
Further information about Northern services is available at www.northernrailway.co.uk.
Grand Central can be contacted on 0345 603 4852 while National Rail Enquiries is available on 03457 484950.