Sunderland pays tribute to armed forces personnel

Sunderland will celebrate and commemorate veterans and servicemen and women this Saturday.

Mayor Coun David Snowdon will lay a civic wreath at the War Memorial in Burdon Road at 1.30pm during the annual memorial service for Sunderland's adopted regiment, 4th Reg Royal Artillery (The Gunners)

More than 150 people, including serving members and veterans from the 'North East Gunners', are expected to attend this year's service.

The act of remembrance will be read by Lt Colonel (retired) C W Brawn. The service will be also be attended by standard bearers and a piper, with buglers sounding the Last Post.

Known to everyone as the 'North East Gunners' because of their close community ties to the region, the regiment was awarded Freedom of Sunderland in 1974 and march through the city every year as part of the Remembrance Day parade.

The Mayor of Sunderland, Councillor David Snowdon, said: "The people of Sunderland are very proud of the ‘Gunners’ and the Regiment’s Freedom of the City and we're delighted to welcome them to the city for their annual reunion.

"It is only right and fitting that we pay tribute to the Regiment's serving members and veterans to let them know how much we appreciate what they do and the sacrifices they make on our behalf."

The service is seen as one of the highlights of the 4th Regiment's annual reunion in the city. This year's reunion will celebrate the end of the war in Afghanistan.

Organiser Ray Kibble said: "The reunion is something that people really look forward to attending.

"We have people coming from all over the country including from one from France and one from Spain."

Earlier in the day, at 11am, the Mayor will also be attending the latest phase of memorial paving stones being laid to honour the fallen at the Veterans Walk in Mowbray Park.