The attraction’s usual opening hours on a Saturday are between 10am and 4pm, but members of the public were notified shortly before 1pm on Saturday that the museum, in Burdon Road, would be closing for the rest of the day due to “unforeseen circumstances”.

A statement posted on social media by Sunderland City Council said: “Sunderland Museum & Winter Gardens closed from 1pm today [Saturday]. Due to unforeseen circumstances Sunderland Museum & Winter Gardens will be closed from 1pm today. We apologise for the inconvenience this may cause and we hope to reopen as usual on Monday.

“Please keep an eye out for further updates if you're planning to come along next week."

The closure also includes the city library, which relocated to the museum in 2016 and has the same opening hours.

Admission to Sunderland Museum & Winter Gardens is free.

