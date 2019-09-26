Sunderland mum praises Hays Travel staff who went 'above and beyond' to save family holiday

Emma Parker-Lee was due to fly out to Turkey next week with husband Darryl Lee and son Edward Lee, two, on what was set to be one of their first family trips abroad.

The Sunderland Royal Hospital clerical officer had booked the trip through Hays Travel, so headed straight to the branch at Vine Place in the city in the hope of rescuing her holiday.

Emma Parker-Lee with husband Darryl Lee and son Edward Lee.

Emma, 38, said: “We woke up on Monday and when we heard the news thought ‘oh no’ as we were due to be flying to Turkey next Tuesday.

“So I went into Hays Travel that day to find out what the situation was.

“A staff member sat down with us, went through forms and were able to book us onto a different holiday to Cos for next month.

“They said that as long as it was the same price or more and that we can provide a bank statement to prove we booked with them, then they could book the break, so we just had to pay the difference in price.

“They said this was because we had booked through a third party so the money had gone to Hays Travel first.

“So they were able to switch everything over.

“We were in there for two and a half hours and the staff were brilliant, I can't praise them enough.

“They went through every single option for us and we have ended up in the hotel next to the one we got married in so we’ve said its fate!”

The company has said it is the largest third-party agent for Thomas Cook, and had 35,000 bookings for those yet to travel when the firm folded.