Sunderland MP warns community to stay safe near water as part of Drowning Prevention Week

A campaign aimed at spreading the message of water safety is being backed by a Sunderland MP.

Sharon Hodgson MP, who represents Washington and Sunderland West, is supporting the drive from the Royal Life Saving Society UK as Drowning Prevention Week begins.

The MP is urging her constituents to stay safe near the water, in a bid to prevent tragedies in the warmer months as we head towards the summer holidays.

She said: “It is so important to remind people to stay safe near water, especially at this high-risk time of year.

“I am only too happy to be involved with Drowning Prevention Week.’’

Launched on Friday, June 14, the national campaign will see water safety activities taking place across the country, with resources available to help supporters spread the word.

The Department of Education has also been encouraging primary schools to support the campaign.

More than 700 people drown in the UK and Ireland every year, and many more suffer injuries if they survive drowning.

The campaign’s final day is on Monday, June 24.

Vicki Hartley-Kite, Director of Communications at the Royal Life Saving Society UK said: “Most people are surprised to learn that you are more likely to die from drowning than you are from being hit by a car or in a fire.

“We urge as many people as possible to learn what could be potentially life-saving skills.

“We thank Sharon for supporting the campaign, and for helping people learn the skills they need to stay safe and enjoy the water”.