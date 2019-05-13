Sunderland MP thanks volunteers and supporters for hard work at city's 10k race

MP Bridget Phillipson joined thousands of people who took to Sunderland's streets this weekend for the city's festival of running.

Bridget Phillipson, MP for Houghton and Sunderland South, took part in the Sunderland 10k as the sun shone down on Wearside.

Spectators lined the street at the Keel Square starting point to spur on the runners, with a record 4,500 people taking part across the annual 10k and half marathon - plus the new 5k race.



The Active Sunderland Big 3k event, for children and families, was also a hit.

In a message on her Twitter account, Ms Phillipson paid tribute to the support of the crowd and the volunteers for making the day run smoothly.

She said: "Thank you to all the lovely people who came along to cheer on the runners at Sunderland 10K and volunteers who make it happen.

MP for Houghton and Sunderland South Bridget Phillipson.

"A great event for the city (plus I managed a new PB!)"

The MP was joined on the 10k route by executive director of Sunderland AFC Charlie Methven, who was fundraising for the Foundation of Light.

This was the ninth year of the Sunderland 10k and half marathon.