Sunderland model ships could fetch more than £18,000 when they go under the hammer

A number of model ships built on Wearside are set to go under the hammer.

The four miniture boats are set to be auctioned in London this month and together could sell for more than £18,000.

MVS Egyptian built by Joseph L Thompson & Sons Ltd, Sunderland, 1947.

Those interested in the maritime history of the city have the chance to bid for one of the builder’s models being auctioned by Charles Miller Ltd.

The model vessels will be part of the company’s Maritime & Scientific Models, Instruments & Art Auction, which will be taking place in London on Tuesday, April 30.

Auctioneers think the models could be of significant interest to bidders.

Among them will be the builder’s model for the MVS Egyptian, Ionian, Patrician and Venetian, which was built for Ellerman and Papayanni Lines Ltd by Joseph L. Thompson & Sons Ltd, Sunderland.

The real SS Haytor in dock.

The detailed model, which was created in 1947, is estimated will sell for between £6,000 and £8,000, and measures 7.5ins x 112ins x 30ins.

Also going under the hammer is the builder’s model for the SS Corland, built for Cory Colliers Ltd by SP Austin & Sons Ltd, Sunderland in 1917.

This model, measuring 20ins x 58.5ins x 12ins and is estimated will fetch between £3,000 and £5,000.

Built in 1963-64, a fine builder’s waterline model for the MVS Taybank and Tweedbank will go under the hammer.

Model of the SS Haytor.

Created for the Bank Line Ltd by William Doxford & Sons in Sunderland, it measures 17ins x 72ins x 17ins and is expected to fetch between £2,000 and £3,000.

The fourth model built on Wearside which will be in the auction this month is a builder’s mirror-back model of the SS Haytor, which was build for T & C Wilson and Co Ltd by John Crown % Sons Ltd.

The model, built in 1925, measures 22.5ins x 69ins x 10ins and is expected to sell for between £1,200 and £1,800.

Charles Miller Ltd is the United Kingdom’s only specialist auction house dedicated to the sale of marine, maritime, nautical and scientific antiques and holds public auctions at premises in West Kensington twice a year.

Builder's waterline model of the MVS Taybank and Tweedbank.

For more information on the model boats going under the hammer visit www.charlesmillerltd.com.