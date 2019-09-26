Luke Freeman, a talented young footballer, was 19 when he lost his life. Picture: Danny Fairley.

Nineteen-year-old Luke Freeman lost his life following the accident overseas – and now his cousin Danny Fairley has begun work to set up a charitable foundation in his memory.

Luke had been on holiday in Spain with his friends when a tragic accident claimed his life.

The 19-year-old, a keen footballer, was waiting to be picked up at the end of their trip in July when he fell backwards over the balcony and died on impact.

Now Danny, who lives near to Sunderland’s Stadium of Light, is preparing to host an event in Luke’s memory – with all of the money raised going towards the creation of a charity in his name.

Danny, 25, said: “Luke was a massively outgoing person and he loved life.

“Such a kind and gentle person who had the time of day for absolutely everyone.”

It is hoped that the Luke Freeman Fund will support young men and women who wish to pursue sport as their passion.

As a young boy, Luke himself played for the Reading FC’s youth Academy and, at the time of his death, was playing with Hurst FC, a village club in South East England.

Danny’s fundraiser, which he has organised alongside fiancee Brooke Havana Bailey, is scheduled to take place later this month and will feature dancers, raffle prizes and West End performers.

It is taking place on Friday, September 27 from 7.30pm onwards and it’s on at The Wheelwrights Arms in Woking, where Luke lived.

Danny added: “It was a tragic accident that Luke’s life got taken away too soon. When you hear about it, you never think it’s going to happen to somebody you actually know.

“I want to really encourage people to watch what they are doing when they are out on balconies.”

If you want to donate to the cause in support of Luke’s memory, you can visit the event’s JustGiving page here.