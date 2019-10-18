Sunderland LIVE news: Long queues on A19 near Sunderland as traffic slows to just 20mph plus other traffic news

Hello and welcome to the LIVE blog where we will bring you updates on local news from across Wearside.

By Candice Farrow
Friday, 18th October 2019, 08:14 am
Hello and welcome to the LIVE blog on Friday, October 18.

Good morning early birds, it's Friday, October 18 and you're with me, Candice until 2pm. I will be bringing you all your morning news from across Wearside so keep checking in for regular updates. At 2pm, Faye will take over and keep you going on all your afternoon and evening news until 10pm. If you have any news you think we should know about send it in to one of our social media pages.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise