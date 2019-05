The Sunderland RNLI was called to rescue a yacht which had broken down off the coast.

At 2pm today volunteers were requested by the UK Coastguard to lauch the Atlantic 85 Lifeboat to a yacht which had suffered engine failure.

A spokesman for the Sunderland RNLI, said: "Our crew quickly located Yacht ‘Freyr’ approximately one mile south east of Sunderland Harbour and took her safely under tow back to Sunderland Marina."