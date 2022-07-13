Sunderland labourer sheds over six stone after finding love and joining Slimming World

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stephen Nelson, who admits he has struggled with weight since leaving school, joined Farringdon Slimming World in 2019 after seeing photos of himself from a party and struggling to fit into his clothes.

The 31-year-old tried several diets over the years, but never experienced any significant weight loss and found it hard sticking to the diets alone.

And while the Covid pandemic threw up a stumbling block as the group was forced to close temporarily, he was able to use the meal ideas and tips he during his sixth-month stint to keep going and resist temptation.

Stephen Nelson: Before and after

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Everyone has noticed the change in me,” he said.

“Not just the physical change with losing weight, but the change in my confidence too. So much has changed.

"Physically, I’ve lost over 6 stone and gone from a 46” waist to a 38” and from a XXXL T-shirt down to an XL. It’s so much easier to buy clothes now – no more JACAMO for me!”

On top of that, Stephen has also been able to find love and the pair regularly go to the gym together, which is something he would not have enjoyed doing before.

His general fitness has improved and he now chooses to walk a lot more and admits his work as a labourer wouldn’t have been possible before he lost weight.

Before losing weight Stephen would eat two or three takeaways a week, but now he has none.

Instead he makes cheaper and healthier ‘fakeaways’.

He added: “Slimming World has changed my life and I am very grateful to Slimming World for that.

"The groups support and the help from other members along the way has definitely been the biggest change for me and the key to how far I’ve come. I’m just going to keep going now.”