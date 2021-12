So as 2021 draws to a close, we wanted to celebrate the beauty in and around Sunderland – from the coastline and the river to the city centre and the park.

We asked the Sunderland Echo readers to share their favourite photographs, taken by them throughout this year.

Here are some of your fantastic shots. You can add your own to our post on Facebook here. Thank you to everyone who sent in a picture.

1. Northern Spire A peaceful view of the Northern Spire bridge over the river. Photo: Tony Capeling Photo Sales

2. Golden hour Glorious light makes the perfect picture at Roker. Photo: Glen Liddle Photography Photo Sales

3. River Wear An evening view of Sunderland's bridges. Photo: Daz Key Photography Photo Sales

4. Poignant We will remember them. Photo: Danielle O'Donnell Photo Sales