Sunderland home cook takes on professional chef in new TV show with the hope of winning £10,000

From cooking in the comfort of her own kitchen to showing off her skills in a London film studio, a Sunderland woman will feature on the new Channel 4 series, Beat the Chef.

Trish Bradford is due to appear in the brand new cookery programme, which first aired on Channel 4 last week.

Beat the Chef, which is broadcast every week day at 5.30pm, sees amateur cooks go head to head against a professional chef in fast-paced cook offs in the hope of winning the £10,000 cash prize.

The 52-year-old applied for the show before completing a phone interview and a Skype interview ahead of being chosen to feature on the new series.

Trish, who works as a support assistant at EE, headed down to London in November to film her episode but has remained tight-lipped about if she returned home with some of the £10,000 up for grabs.

The show's four house chefs are Michelin starred Mark Sargeant, Celebrity chef Clodagh Mckenna, award winning chef James Tanner and Roux Scholar Frederick Forster.

In each round a food jury blind taste the home cooks and the professional's dishes and vote on which they prefer. The more votes the amateur gets, the more money they win, but no votes and they go home empty-handed.

Trish said: "You don't know until you're in the studio who you will be cooking against.

"It was an absolutely amazing experience. Presenter Andi Oliver was so welcoming and you don't really under pressure until the timer starts.

"You only have 45 minutes on the clock and they were the quickest 45 minutes of my life.

"It's something that I'm really glad that I did."

Originally from North Devon, Trish, who now lives in Tunstall, moved to the area 20 years ago with her husband Steven.

Cooking has always been something Trish has been passionate about and she has dreams of one day working in the food industry.

"My friends and family have been really supportive. They keep asking me when my episode is due to be broadcast and of course if I won - I just keep saying 'you'll have to watch and see'," said Trish

"I've always been passionate about cooking from a young age. My dad was a chef and my parents are in the hotel business so it's something I grew up with.

"Doing this has made me think about hopefully following my dreams of opening a deli bistro."