Jean Pallas, from Humbledon Hill, has published her first new book, Nana Jean's April Foxes after being inspired to write about a family of foxes she watched from her window in lockdown.

The grandmother of five says she began to notice a family of five cubs and their mother and father who had set up a den at the back of her garden which is surrounded by a small wood.

Jean, who is in her 70s, watched the family of seven foxes during April this year as they settled into their new home in her garden.

She said: “The foxes were very discreet at first and then I started noticing them in the day time, it was wonderful to observe their story and see them grow.

"The mum would come back and collect the cubs as well as bring food and then at dusk she would encourage the cubs to play in the garden, it was a pleasure to watch so I thought, I have to write about it.”

Jean says her interest in the foxes helped with her mental health and to ‘stay positive’ during the national lockdown.

A family of foxes lived in Jean's garden during lockdown in April.

She added: “We couldn’t see friends and family and it was just an awful time, but when I watched the foxes it gave me something to focus on and helped me through lockdown.

"They are such beautiful creatures, with fantastic coloured coats – everything comes to life in April, the daffodils and the bluebells, so it inspired me to write the book.”

Jean said the family of foxes eventually left one evening at the end of April.

She added: “It was marvellous the night they left but also emotional, I noticed the neighbour cat wouldn’t come into my garden while the foxes were about but the very next day the cat returned – I’ve always had a vivid imagination so I wanted to share their story.”

Jean’s book, Nana Jean's April Foxes, is available to buy on Amazon now and can be found here.

