Sunderland fundraiser at young people's centre hopes to support two important causes

A family fun day to raise funds for two important causes will take place in Sunderland tomorrow.

Grindon Young People's Centre is raising funds to support the children's holiday club and to support the family of a young Sunderland boy who are trying to raise money to have a lift installed in their home.

Alfie Doran, 5, has cerebral palsy and is unable to walk. Now his family are trying to raise the thousands of pounds needed to install a lift to help him gain access into his bedroom and live as normal a life as possible.

The holiday club, which is held at Grindon Young People's Centre, gives children the opportunity to have days out and make memories and the fundraiser hopes to help buy equipment needed for the children while they attend the club.

The event, which will take place tomorrow from 12pm to 3pm, will include raffles, tombola, stalls, bouncy castles, nerf gun shootout, face painting, glitter tattoos, mascot and princess visits and much more.

Entry fee to the centre will be £2 per person which also includes a free hot dog, cup of tea/coffee or cold drink. Collect your ticket upon entry as you will need this to retrieve your free hot dog and beverage.