Sunderland’s new culinary festival is just around the corner – with demonstrations, famous faces and stalls galore!

As Wearside prepares for the Sunderland Food and Drink Festival, organisers have now unveiled a guide to what’s on and where.

There will be lots of tasty treats on offer at the new Sunderland Food and Drink Festival.

The three-day event, which launches on Friday, June 21 and ends on Sunday, June 23, will showcase food and drink from local, regional and international traders.

It’s taking place across a number of sites in the city centre; Keel Square, High Street West, Market Square and Blandford Street.

Organised by Sunderland BID, RR Events and Sunderland City Council, the festival promises something tasty for the whole family.

Councillor John Kelly, Sunderland City Council Portfolio Holder for Communities and Culture, said: “We had a very successful event with Scrantastic in Houghton in May, and we’re looking forward to working with Sunderland BID to replicate that in the city centre – but with more food, more stalls and more demonstrations.

“There’ll be something for everyone, so whether you’re a foodie or just looking for something different for the family, we hope you’ll head down to the city centre and support this fantastic new event.”

Highlights of the festival programme

Demonstrations at Keel Square

Friday, June 21 at 12pm and 3pm: Ryan Riley from Life Kitchen

Friday, June 21 at 2pm: Jamie Oliver’s Ministry of Food

Friday, June 21 at 5pm: Revolution’s cocktail masterclass

Saturday, June 22 at 10am: Bows, Bakes and Cakes drip cake demo

Saturday, June 22 at 11am: Foraging expert Alysia Vasey

Saturday, June 22 at 12pm, 2pm and 4pm: Jean-Christophe Novelli

Saturday, June 22 at 3pm: Nedi Chera with authentic Indian cuisine

Saturday, June 22 at 5pm: Ps and Qs cocktail masterclass

Sunday, June 23 at 11am and 1pm: CBeebies’ Katy Ashworth

Sunday, June 23 at 12pm and 2pm: Masterchef’s Dean Edwards

Blandford Street: Showcasing the North East’s fresh and regional produce

High Street West: The home for the festival’s tempting street food stalls

Market Square: Where to visit the continental market and craft stall

For more information, visit the food festival website here.