Sunderland fans urged to drink responsibly after two taken to hospital following Trafalgar Square falls

Police have urged fans attending today's Sunderland v Charlton Athletic game at Wembley to drink responsibly.

The message came from the Metropolitan Police Football Unit, after officers had to deal with a number of drink-related injuries in Trafalgar Square last night.

A spokesman for the force said: "A Metropolitan Police spokeswoman said: "A large number of Sunderland supporters gathered in Trafalgar Square on the evening of Saturday, May 25.

"Officers attended the scene and two people were taken to hospital after sustaining injuries from falling.

"There were no arrests."

Sunderland fans are reminded that they are on the east side of the stadium, and there is a list of recommended pubs for them to drink in before and after the game.

