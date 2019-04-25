Sunderland fans given chance to own a match-worn shirt as they help charity campaign

Sunderland AFC fans can bid to get their hands on their favourite player's signed match-worn shirt and help smash a charity fundraising goal.

Good Friday's match against Doncaster Rovers saw Foundation of Light celebrate its Foundation Match Day, an annual event to raise funds and awareness of the club's official charity and its life-changing work.

The day was part of the foundation's Give A Quid campaign, which aims to raise £30,000 to improve mental health for everyone in the North East.

To show their support, the players wore shirts featuring the Foundation’s logo in the 2-0 win, which will be available to bid on from 5pm on Sunday via the charity’s eBay page - www.ebay.co.uk/usr/foundation_of_light.



Minimum bids for the shirts start at £40.

The current fundraising total standing at £25,000 with just £5,000 needed to reach the ambitious target and help those in need across Sunderland towards a brighter future.

Phil King, Foundation of Light commercial director, said: “We’ve had a fantastic response to our Give A Quid campaign and £25,000 will make a big difference to a lot of people.

"However, like the lads, we don’t want to rest until we’ve achieved our final goal and all funds raised through the auction of these shirts will go towards that £30,000 total.”

Lewis Morgan and Charlie Wyke were goal scorers in the limited-edition shirts, while captain George Honeyman, Supporters' Player of the Year Aiden McGeady and Young Player of the Year Luke O'Nien's shirts are also among the 17 available for auction.

If you would like to make a donation to the Give A Quid campaign visit www.justgiving.com/campaign/FoLGiveaQuid or text FOLQUID to 70085.