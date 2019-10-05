Sunderland fans' favourite EFL moment immortalised in mural yards from the Stadium of Light

Fans of EFL clubs across the country voted for their side’s most iconic EFL moment to be revealed as street art in the cities.

Black Cats fans chose Carlos Edwards’ strike at the Stadium of Light against Burnley to secure promotion back to the Premier League under Roy Keane during the 2006/07 season.

This project with EFL and Mind is hoped to highlight the challenges around mental health on World Mental Health Day, Thursday, October 10.

Artist Frank Styles working on the Carlos Edwards mural on the A Love Supreme building in Sunderland

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Sunderland Echo, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Grant Leadbitter, Sunderland Captain, said: “I’m not surprised to see Carlos’ goal was chosen by supporters. Not only is it such a memorable moment in club history, but it’s also fitting to the cause we’re backing.”

On Thursday, October 3, the artwork showing this iconic moment was revealed on the side of A Love Supreme near the Stadium of Light.

Street artist Frank Styles, spent around six hours creating the masterpiece.

On completion, he said: “It’s been a challenge because normally when I do a painting, I can come back the next day with a fresh head but today I had to get it done in a day. The weather has been good for painting and everyone’s been really positive about it so far.”

The Carlos Edwards mural has been unveiled on the A Love Supreme building by artist Frank Styles.

“Hopefully this will get across the idea that it’s easy to talk about your favourite goal and we want it to be easy to talk about mental health too.”

Kathy McKenna-Churchill, Suicide Prevention Co-ordinator at Washington Mind came to see the final artwork.

She said: “If we think about the goal and the day it was scored and the pressure that the fans were feeling, we’re trying to say that life is like a game of football. It has ups and downs, days were winning and days were losing.

“So many people are wanting to talk about mental health and it’s the second year of the project but we’re already starting to see relationships with the club.

Washington Mind's Kathy McKenna-Churchill and artist Frank Styles were at the unveiling of the A Love Supreme Carlos Edwards mural.

“I can’t wait to see what the fans think about it and where the conversations start going.”