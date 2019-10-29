As Prime Minister Boris Johnson prepares to push Parliament for a General Election in December, we asked you: “Should the voting age for a general election or second referendum be lowered to 16?”

And with speculation rife the country could have another vote on Brexit, appropriately enough the Facebook vote was split 52/48.

Many people felt education and understanding were more important than age.

Lynn Murphy said: “Most adults to date still don’t understand politics, and just vote the way their parents voted.“Unless politicians are going to simplify the way they explain policies, so ALL 16-18-year-olds can understand them fully, then no it shouldn’t be reduced.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kev McQuillan agreed: “Regardless of age people should have to pass some sort of intelligence or common sense test before they can vote.

Several people felt the importance of the upcoming vote warranted giving young people more say.

Al McGrath wrote: “If ur [sic] old enough to pay tax then ur [sic] old enough to vote,”, while Lloyd Watkin said: “As it's their future we'd be ruining by leaving the EU, it's only fair they get a say” and Rolinda Paterson-Hall added: “I do think 16 years old should be able to vote - My son Connor is 17 1/2 and it’s his future and others we are voting on.”

Davo Davison was less impressed: “Voting should be heightened to 21. That way all the university students who are told what to do by liberal left professors for ‘extra credit’ can think and vote for themselves,” he said.