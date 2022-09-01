Sunderland Echo newsletters: How to sign up for the Echo's FREE emails to get Sunderland's latest news
If you’re looking for Sunderland’s latest news headlines, sports updates and more – we’ve got you covered with the Echo’s range of free email newsletters.
You can sign up to receive our email bulletins online and get a snapshot of the day’s news and sport headlines straight to your inbox.
We offer regular headline round-ups, breaking bulletins, newsletters dedicated to all things SAFC, a nostalgia special named Wearside Echoes, messages from our Editor and more!
There’s also the option to sign up for one of our national newsletters across a range of topics.
Most Popular
-
1
Murder, robbery and dangerous driving - 23 people jailed for offences in and around Sunderland during August
-
2
COURT ROUND-UP: Speeding and driving without a valid licence – the latest Sunderland cases
-
3
Provisional driver caught speeding at 107mph on A19 in Audi pretended to be passenger friend - who was wanted by the police
-
4
Sunderland AFC fans and former players give their views on new boss Tony Mowbray
-
5
Carer caught with more than 2,000 child abuse images
These include; the cost-of-living crisis, parenting tips, foodie paradise, what’s happening at Westminster and other informative choices.
How to sign up for the Sunderland Echo’s email newsletters
*Enter your email address and choose the topics you’d like to receive newsletters for.
*Hit the ‘sign up’ button and you’re ready to go.
How to subscribe to the Sunderland Echo
Looking for ways to get more from your Sunderland Echo?
We also have a range of digital subscriptions to help you stay in the know with all of Wearside’s news and sport; why not try us out with a month’s free trial!
You can enjoy all of our great subscriber benefits and turn down the ads on our stories – or if you opt for Digital+, you can enjoy an ad-free article experience.