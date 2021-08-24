Sunderland dance school returns from the Dance World Cup with 14 world champions

Students at The Worx – Dance Theatre Arts on Sunderland’s High Street West have been competing in the final of the Dance World Cup over the course of the last week as part of Team England.

The pupils received high praise from the judges, with a group of dancers from The Worx aged between six and nine receiving the highest score of the entire competition for the last two years.

Dancers from The Worx took part in the Dance World Cup representing Team England.

Sisters Keeran Greener and Bethany Coyne set up The Worx 11 years ago after dancing themselves from a young age and co-principal Keeran has revealed her pride in the pupils.

She said: “Everyone of them did amazing, it was really long days and the atmosphere was electric but it was great to see everyone back together again.

"They all took part in a week long ‘boot camp’ before the competition and they all worked so hard to prepare for the world cup.

The school won 14 gold, 42 silver and 36 bronze medals to help Team England win the world cup.

"All week, they kept saying before ‘the footballers didn’t bring it home but the dancers will’ and Team England actually won the whole thing so it was special to see.

"Myself and Beth are really proud of them for coming out of lockdown and smashing the Dance World Cup, we can’t wait for next year now.”

