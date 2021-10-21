Rico Grewal and Andy Giles decided to take on the daunting challenge, dubbed 13X13, after seeing the impact of the pandemic on families in their local community who were already struggling to make ends meet.

The two fathers, who met each other on the school run, had taken part in activities to help pupils at their children’s school but decided they wanted to do something big to make a difference.

Rico explains, “We had read the statistics about child poverty in the UK, but seeing the difficulties families faced right on our doorstep was still an eye-opener. We want to do something to help. By fundraising for a charity like Children North East, we know we can reach young people across our region with support that can be life-Changing.”

Rico Grewal and Andy Giles

The duo will be completing the same 13-mile run each day of the challenge, taking in Barnes Park, Sunderland City Centre and stretches of the Coast.

They will share the route and run times before the May 8, 2022 start date and are hoping to see friends, family and locals join them for stretches.

Andy said: “I’m really passionate about supporting young people, in particular in relation to mental health. 13 half marathons in 13 days will definitely test us both, but we’re ready to give it our best!”

For 130 years, Children North East has been helping children grow up to be healthy and happy and last year, with support from fundraisers like Rico and Andy, they were able to provide over one million minutes of activities, supporting 3,921 babies, children and young people, reaching 1,094 families and working with 31,124 children in schools.

After forming in 1891 as The Poor Children’s Holiday Association, the charity originally offered support to Tyneside children living in poverty and works off the ethos of giving young people a ‘hand up, not a hand out’.

You can donate and keep up to date with Rico and Andy’s plans via their Just Giving page or by following them on Instagram.