Michael Wharton, from Tunstall, scooped the life-changing prize on December 17 after taking part in a poker tournament at Sunderland’s Grosvenor Casino while out celebrating the birthday of his late dad, Michael Wharton Snr.

The 51-year-old took part in a poker tournament alongside his son, Mikey, however was knocked out early on but decided to take part in the casino’s National Bad Beat Jackpot.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

£114,000 winner Mickey Wharton (right) celebrates his life changing win with Grosvenor Casino general manager Mark Hunter.

But now a delighted Michael has revealed what he is going to do with the money.

He said: "We were out celebrating my dad’s birthday, who died when he was 61 in 2009, when I got a call from my son inviting me down to the Grosvenor Casino to take part in a poker tournament.

"I wasn’t sure but my mum Kathleen said maybe dad would give me some luck and I am so glad I listened to her.

“When we first saw the hand that I had, we didn’t really realise that we’d be in with a chance of winning the jackpot so I just couldn’t believe it when they told me that I had actually won £114,000.".

Mickey was out celebrating his late father's birthday when he won the life-changing amount.

"It was only when the manager came over and told us that they would have to check to ensure that it was a legitimate hand and even then, we didn’t know then how much I had won.

“I’m going to buy a house with the winnings, but first I’m going to celebrate with a family trip to Las Vegas and Mexico – we’re just going to enjoy the money.”

On the same night, Adam Smith, who is also from Sunderland, took home £57,000 in winnings after beating Mickey with a straight flush.

Michael Wharton with his son Mikey.

Mark Hunter, General Manager at Grosvenor Casino Sunderland, congratulated them both.

He said: “We are so pleased for Mickey and Adam who rounded out 2021 in the best possible way and won a life changing amount of money.

“We’re proud that this historic win took place in our casino, and we look forward to more to come.”

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.