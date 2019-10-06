Sunderland dad reunited with family after emotional appeal to find him
A Sunderland dad has been reunited with his family following a police appeal to find him.
Shaun Hobson, 34, was reported as missing on Wednesday, October 2, having last been seen on Norfolk Street in the city on Tuesday, October 1.
Northumbria Police had launched an appeal to help find him after becoming concerned for his welfare.
They asked Shaun, or anyone who knew his whereabouts, to call 101, with any information they may have that could help to find him.
And on Friday, October 4, Shaun’s family issued an a heartfelt plea urging him to come home, saying: “Please come home we all love and miss you.”
And now their prayers have been answered, with the family confirming that the much-loved dad has returned home safely.
They said Shaun was found on Friday, October 4, have thanked the public for their support and help following the appeal.