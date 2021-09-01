Councillor Michael Butler will run the Great North Run for the first time on Sunday, September 12, in order to raise money for Sunderland-based baby bank charity Love, Amelia.

It prompted her parents to set up Love, Amelia which takes donations of new and pre-loved baby items and gifts them to families who need them most across Sunderland and South Tyneside.

Michael Butler with Steph Capewell, one of the founders of Love, Amelia.

The 37-year-old said: “I enjoy endurance event so I’m looking forward to the run but it is all about raising as much as I can for a local charity.

"Right throughout the pandemic I’ve been inundated with requests from residents asking me to help out various organisations.

"Love, Amelia is a fairly new charity who do amazing work and they have recently moved into their new premises so I really wanted to support them.”

Michael also gave an insight into how his training is going so far and revealed that he is thinking about future events following the Great North Run.

He added: “Training is going good so far, I’m increasing the distance with each training run and I’m now getting close to the point where I’m running the distance of the Great North Run.

"I’m hoping to use the day as practice for the Kielder Marathon which I would love to do and try and raise some money for another charity.

"It is the first time that I’ve done it so I’m a bit guttered that the course is different as everyone I’ve spoken to about it says that the last mile along with South Shields coast is monumentous.”

You can view Michael’s fundraiser for Love, Amelia and donate to it by clicking here.

